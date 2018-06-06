Style Celebrity News

Jennifer Lawrence 'quietly dating' New York art gallery director Cooke Maroney

BANG Showbiz

Jennifer Lawrence reportedly has a secret new love interest.

'The Hunger Games' star is reportedly dating New York art gallery director Cooke Maroney, but has so far managed to keep the relationship under the radar.

According to the New York Post's Page Six column, Jennifer, 27, was apparently introduced to Cooke - believed to be 33 - by her best friend Laura Simpson.

A source said: "They met through Jen's friend Laura. The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

Cooke works at New York's Gladstone Gallery, which represents artists including Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and Bjork's ex, Matthew Barney.

He is known on the art party scene and previously worked at the prestigious Gagosian gallery. Jennifer's relationship comes just months after she split from 'Mother!' director Darren Aronofsky, 49, last November after dating for about a year. 

Their age difference is said to have come between them and they were said to be at very different places in their lives.

The actress said at the time: "We'd be on the tour together, I'd come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is the movie, and he comes back and that's all he wants to talk about.

"I was doing double duty of trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about 'Mother!' for one second?'"

Before that, the 'Red Sparrow' star dated Coldplay frontman Chis Martin, 41, on and off for about a year between August 2014 and August 2015. They began seeing each other just five months after his "conscious uncoupling" from wife-of-10-years Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jennifer was also fresh out of a relationship at the the time as she had just split from 'X-Men' co-star Nicholas Hoult, 28, who she dated for five years.

Online Editors

