Jennifer Lawrence debuts five-carat engagement ring in rare public appearance in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence may be one of the most famous women in the world, but she has spent much of the last two years trying to rediscover some semblance of a private life after working non-stop since she was a teenager.

Jennifer Lawrence may be one of the most famous women in the world, but she has spent much of the last two years trying to rediscover some semblance of a private life after working non-stop since she was a teenager.

These days, an official appearance by Lawrence (28) is one so rare that it's often only when icontractually obliged - as was the case with her arrival at the Dior fashion show in Paris on Tuesday - and it's this conscious decision to pull back from public life that makes her even more interesting to fans. She has only been pictured on one red carpet since last year's Oscars, making yesterday's turn noteworthy, not only because of consciously choreographed disappearing act, but also that she was sporting a huge diamond ring courtesy of new fiancé Cooke Maroney (33).

The couple, who live together in New York City, have only been dating for eight months but the art gallery director popped the question three weeks ago. The sparkler, an emerald cut diamond, is believed to have cost an estimated €200,000. Gemologist Grant Mobley told Elle.com that he believes it's a four to five carat diamond set in a platinum four prong solitaire mounting with a petit band.

"The beauty of a classic mounting like this is that the center diamond is the main focus and can get all of the attention," he said. "Because there are no other stones or embellishments on the ring at all, you can tell that the natural center diamond was the most important part of this ring for the couple. A natural center diamond of that quality and size would be close to €200,000, and because large, natural diamonds are growing increasingly rare, this ring will definitely retain its value over time."

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on February 26, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Early last year, the Oscar-winning actress said she was planning on taking a year from work in order to re-centre her life and as a result, she's the happiest she's ever been. In addition to focusing on her relationship, she's been putting her energy into politics and activism, telling Entertainment Tonight last year: "I’m going to take the next year off. I’m going to be working with this organisation as a part of Represent.Us… trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level. It’s just anti-corruption, and stuff trying to pass state by state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy."

Lawrence has been a vocal critic of the pay disparity between men and women in Hollywood and said she takes her influence seriously.

"It’s not easy to speak out. It’s not easy to face criticism on a global scale. But the fact is I have been given a platform, and if I don’t use it, then I don’t deserve it," she said in 2017. "This last year has been a trying and challenging time in our world and our industry specifically. Every day, we wake up to a myriad of headlines that deeply impact us, from around the globe."

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney in New York City. Picture: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Online Editors