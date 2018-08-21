Jennifer Garner makes rare public appearance with her children at Hollywood star ceremony - with no sign of Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner made it a family affair while accepting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but there was no sight of her estranged husband Ben Affleck.

The 13 Going on 30 star (46) was honoured with the distinction on Monday, and she was joined by her children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who adorably clung onto his mother as the cameras started flashing, in what is a rare public appearance for the family, who have become increasingly private since Garner and Affleck announced their intention to divorce three years ago.

While it's not exactly standard for ex-husbands to join their former partners at public events, Affleck and Garner have remained close since their split, largely in part because they share custody of their children. They have been pictured together on the school run or supporting their children for extracurricular events.

Jennifer opted for a midnight blue Roland Mouret dress, which has drawn attention because it's the same design chosen by Meghan Markle for the night before her wedding, when she was famously pictured entering Cliveden House Hotel alongside her mother Doria Ragland.

Actress Jennifer Garner poses with members of her family at her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, August 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California. From left are parents Patricia Ann Garner and William John Garner, her children Violet Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck and her sister Melissa Garner Wylie

Meanwhile, Affleck has reportedly split with Lindsay Shookus, the Saturday Night Live producer he has been dating for nearly two years. The news comes after Ben was recently spotted with 22-year-old Playboymodel Shauna Sexton, sparking rumours of a romance

Jennifer Garner attends the ceremony honoring Jennifer Garner with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 20, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

