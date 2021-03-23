Jennifer Aniston wishes Friends co-star Reese Witherspoon happy birthday

Jennifer Aniston wished co-star and “actual ray of sunshine” Reese Witherspoon a happy birthday.

The Hollywood actresses appeared together in comedy Friends as well as Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.

To mark Witherspoon’s 45th birthday, Aniston, 52, shared touching messages on her Instagram story.

“Happy birthday to this actual ray of sunshine,” she wrote alongside a picture of the pair together on The Morning Show set.

Aniston shared a throwback picture from Friends – the pair played sisters Rachel and Jill Green – and said: “We’ve come a long way.”

And alongside a snap of them walking hand-in-hand at the Golden Globes last year, Aniston wrote: “Love you, birthday girl…”

Aniston was not the only one of Witherspoon’s famous friends celebrating her big day.

Laura Dern, her co-star in HBO drama Big Little Lies, shared a childhood picture of Witherspoon and said: “Who knew this would become one of the most extraordinary women ever, and my sister. Happy birthday, Miss Reese!”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and actress Eva Longoria also sent Witherspoon happy birthday messages.

The Oscar-winning actress herself marked the occasion on Instagram and said: “Another year around the sun! Thank you to everyone for the WONDERFUL birthday wishes! Feeling very blessed and HAPPY!!”

PA Media