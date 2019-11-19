Jennifer Aniston thanks fans after reaching Instagram milestone

Jennifer Aniston has thanked fans after reaching 20 million Instagram followers – just over a month since she joined the social media platform.

The actress enjoyed a record-breaking start to life on Instagram and became the fastest account to reach one million followers.

It took Aniston just five hours and 16 minutes after she posted a selfie of her and her Friends co-stars.

The Morning Show star is now celebrating another milestone, reaching 20 million followers since joining Instagram on October 15.

Alongside a video of her wiping tears from her eyes, she wrote: “20 million followers?! That’s a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS.”

Aniston, 50, explained why she finally decided to join social media.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, she said: “It was just one of those things. Eventually – it’s not going anywhere, right? So why not join the party?

“And it’s not that scary. (You can) share information, connect with your fans, right wrongs that are said about you, have fun, make fun of yourself, make fun of people. Help animals get rescued.”

Aniston is reportedly set to reunite with her Friends co-stars, with the six core actors in talks to return for an unscripted reunion special on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Friends, starring Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 and remains one of the most popular TV shows ever.

PA Media