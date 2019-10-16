Jennifer Aniston responds after ‘breaking’ Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has thanked fans after her record-breaking start to life on Instagram brought technical difficulties to the social media platform.

Jennifer Aniston has thanked fans after her record-breaking start to life on Instagram brought technical difficulties to the social media platform.

The Friends actress, 50, announced her arrival on Tuesday with a selfie of her and her beloved Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

The picture was so popular it caused issues for Instagram, with some users unable to follow Aniston’s profile. The problems have since been resolved, Facebook, Instagram’s owner, said.

However, even technical difficulties could not stop Aniston setting a new record, with Guinness World Records announcing hers is the fastest account to reach one million followers on Instagram.

It reached the milestone in five hours and 16 minutes. Aniston has now responded, sharing a clip from her upcoming Apple TV+ series The Morning Show in which her character smashes her phone against the table.

She captioned it: “I swear I didn’t mean to break it… Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome.”

Aniston is currently following 116 accounts, including Michelle Obama, her Friends co-stars and Leonardo DiCaprio.

She stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show as a breakfast TV host who is rocked when her co-presenter, played by Steve Carell, is fired for sexual misconduct.

PA Media