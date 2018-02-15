Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

The couple said in a statement released through her publicist that the decision to split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year”.

Aniston and Theroux were engaged in August of 2012 and married in August of 2015. They have no children. The couple’s statement said they would have handled their separation privately, but they wanted to counter tabloid speculation and “convey the truth directly”.

They said they intend to maintain love and respect for each other. “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they said in the statement to The Associated Press released through Aniston’s longtime publicist, Stephen Huvane.

“Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.” The 87th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles Aniston and Theroux worked together on 2012’s Wanderlust, in which she starred.

They said they are “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship”. Theroux, 46, had a small role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and has several films slated for release this year, including Netflix’s Mute out this month. His writing credits include Tropic Thunder, Iron Man 2 and Zoolander 2.

During an interview promoting Mute on Monday, Theroux said he and Aniston would not be together on her February 11 birthday or on Valentine’s Day.

Known as much for her style and stalwart acting career as she is for being a tabloid target, Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. Aniston denounced tabloid culture in a 2016 op-ed, saying she “has worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human”.

Aniston rose to fame on TV’s Friends and has appeared in such films as Horrible Bosses, Office Christmas Party, Cake and Marley & Me.

