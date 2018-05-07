Jeffrey Tambor appears in Arrested Development trailer

The new episodes of the show are his first since he was accused of sexual harassment and dropped from his Amazon Prime series Transparent.

The fifth series of the comedy also marks the return of Jason Bateman as Michael, Michael Cera as his son George Michael and Portia de Rossi as Lindsay, who is running for Congress saying she “wants to be part of the problem”.

We just blue ourselves. Arrested Development returns 29 May. pic.twitter.com/MeqTejKHDt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 7, 2018

The clip also shows that Maeby (Alia Shawkat) has dyed her hair grey and the family is awarding themselves the honour of year, despite George Michael’s assertion, that it “still doesn’t seem like we would get the votes”.