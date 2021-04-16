Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares glimpse of 11-year-old son’s role in Walking Dead

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared a glimpse at his 11-year-old son’s role in The Walking Dead.

The actor, who plays villain Negan in the hit show, shares two children with wife Hilarie Burton – son Augustus, known as Gus, and daughter George Virginia, three.

He will soon share the screen with his eldest, and shared a close-up of Gus in zombie make-up on Instagram.

He wrote: “My kid. Just a peek… as a dad, I have to say, I’d be hard pressed to remember a time I’ve been more proud of this dude.

“Can’t wait for y’all to see him in action. #gusydean #zombielife.”

Gus is due to appear in the 11th and final series of the show.

Morgan previously told The Late Late Show With James Corden: “The last time we did any zombie make-up on him, he looked at his reflection in the mirror and passed out.

“Now, that was a few years ago so I’m hoping he doesn’t pass out this time around because the make-up’s gonna be extensive and cool.

“He’s so excited.”

One Tree Hill star Burton has previously appeared on the show, playing Lucille, Negan’s wife.

