Jeff Stelling to leave Sky Sports after more than 30 years at broadcaster

Presenter Jeff Stelling has announced he will leave Sky Sports after more than 30 years at the broadcaster. (PA) — © Zac Goodwin

Presenter Jeff Stelling has announced he will leave Sky Sports after more than 30 years at the broadcaster.

The 68-year-old, who joined Sky in 1992, will end his spell at the helm of Soccer Saturday at the end of the final day of the Premier League campaign.

His last day will be on May 28, after more than 25 years presenting the show.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Stelling, who announced his decision live on air on Saturday, said: “It’s that time of year every year when I announce I am leaving Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday but this time it is true.

“Thirty fantastic years on Sky, you lot out there (fans) have supported me marvellously – as have Sky – but it’s time to give you a break from all the VAR rants, bad gags and the over the top celebrations when Hartlepool score and give someone else the chance to do this fantastic job.

“I’ve been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.”

Stelling previously said in October 2021 he would quit the programme at the end of that season, but ultimately confirmed he would stay on.

Sky Sports director of football Gary Hughes told the channel: “After a brilliant 30-plus year career at Sky, including over 25 years as the much-loved host of Soccer Saturday, Jeff Stelling is leaving Sky Sports at the end of the current football season.

“He will be sorely missed. Sky Sports will give him the great send off his remarkable and enduring contribution deserves before he leaves us at the end of May to spend more Saturdays with his beloved Hartlepool United.”