Jedward to give their quiffs the snip on Late Late Show to raise cancer funds in memory of mum Susanna

Jedward are to shave off their trademark blonde quiffs on The Late Late Show on Friday night to show support for people battling cancer.

The 29-year-old twin brothers lost their mother Susanna to cancer in February 2019.

And in a tweet posted this evening, the X-Factor sensations revealed they will shave off their hair in a show of solidarity with those undergoing chemotherapy due to cancer or otherwise battling the disease.

They said that all funds raised by their charity head shave will be donated to the Irish Cancer Society.

John and Edward lost their mother Susanna in 2019

John and Edward lost their mother Susanna in 2019

A video posted with the tweet stated: "We hope all the funds raised will contribute to a cancer-free future.

"This is such a good cause. We're sending so much strength and love to all those suffering with cancer."

Their mother, who also acted as their manager, died after a long battle with the disease after overcoming other health issues.

Shortly after her death, John and Edward, who are originally from Lucan in Dublin but have recently been living in LA, posted an emotional tribute to their mum.

"Mammy was a loving mom and always there in our life and gave us the space to find ourselves in the world and will always be a part of our life and our future in everything that we do,” they said.

The Grimes twins also appeared as contestants in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 and 2012, placing 9th for their song ‘Lipstick’ and 19th for ‘Waterline’ respectively.

Along with their frenetic singing and dancing, they were well known for their unique gelled hair style that stood up straight off their heads like they had been electrocuted.

Their look has since evolved into a more rockabilly-style quiff.

The event coincides with the Irish Cancer Society’s annual Daffodil Day fundraising event taking place on Friday which the charity has billed as its “most important Daffodil Day yet”.

“As you know, last year we had to make the difficult decision to cancel Daffodil Day as we know and love it due to Covid 19. This year will again be a Daffodil Day like no other,” the charity said.

“Your support this Daffodil Day will help us to continue providing crucial services to adults and children with cancer and their families.”

