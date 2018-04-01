JAY-Z is reportedly 'struggling to cope with Beyonce's new strict vegan diet'

JAY-Z is reportedly struggling to give up some of his favourite foods while supporting Beyonce on her vegan diet.

The Single Ladies singer has switched up her nutritional plan so she looks her best when she performs her headline slot at Coachella in California next month.

However, an insider has now claimed that the entire household has had to follow her lead, and her rapper husband is struggling with the transition. "He loves wine in the evening, as well as cheese and pasta with clams, but Bey rolls her eyes if he so much as suggests that they take a night off from the diet," they told Britain's Heat magazine. "If Jay orders something that Bey doesn't approve of, she'll cancel it and get him a salad."

The power couple made their vows in 2008 before welcoming their daughter Blue Ivy in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir last June. And though her other half may not be so enthusiastic, the 36-year-old hitmaker is fully committed to her new regime. "She's getting her private chef to prepare portion-controlled dishes and is eating six times a day at super-specific times, starting with a morning smoothie and having snacks and salads throughout the day," the source shared.

Jay, whose real name is Shawn Carter, previously embarked on a vegan stint when he joined Beyonce in following fitness trainer Marco Borge's 22-day vegan challenge in 2013. He announced his lifestyle change on his website, and stated: "On December 3rd, one day before my 44th birthday, I will embark on a 22 Days challenge to go completely vegan, or as I prefer to call it, plant-based!!"

Online Editors