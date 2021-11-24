Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida Andersson welcome birth of baby boy in touching Instagram post

Jamie Redknapp has revealed that his wife Frida Andersson has given birth to the couple’s first child together.

Redknapp appeared smiling alongside his new baby boy in a post on Instagram, and revealed the couple have decided to call him Raphael.

“Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too,” said the Sky Sports pundit on Wednesday.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

New mum Frida quickly commented: “Our little viking” with a love heart.

The couple’s happy news comes just weeks after they married in an intimate ceremony in west London last month.

The pair said their vows in front of family at Chelsea Registry office, with Redknapp’s father Harry and mother Sandra reportedly in attendance as well as his brother Mark.

Redknapp (48), already has two sons from his former marriage to singer Louise Redknapp - Charles (17), and Beau (13).

Meanwhile, Mrs Redknapp was previously married to 58-year-old American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. They have four children together.

Redknapp’s father, Harry, has previously said he was “excited” about the prospect of becoming a grandfather for the sixth time.

The 74-year-old former football manager told Talk Radio earlier this year: “I’m really pleased. It’s good news, so looking forward to that and it’s exciting times."

Harry said he "enjoyed spending time with the grandkids" and in particular watching them play sport.

