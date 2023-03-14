Jamie Lee Curtis reveals name for her first Oscar in nod to her transgender daughter

Jamie Lee Curtis has given her Oscars trophy gender-neutral pronouns in support of her youngest daughter Ruby.

The newly minted Oscar-winning actor won her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday for her role in the Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While speaking to NBC’s Today show co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, on Tuesday, Curtis introduced the golden statue, saying: “Here they are.”

“Have we named her? Does she have a name?” Guthrie asked, before Curtis quickly corrected her, saying: “In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a ‘they/them’. I’m going to just call them ‘them’.

“They are doing great. They are settling in,” she added, appearing visibly emotional.

“In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have these couple of days and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”

Curtis and her husband, American-British screenwriter and director Christopher Guest, share two daughters Annie (36) and Ruby (27). In 2021, Ruby publicly shared she was transgender.

Following her win that evening, Curtis shared her thoughts on the “complicated” topic of gender-neutral awards categories in the Oscars press room.

Describing the victory as “surreal”, she spoke of wanting to see more women nominated in the future, while questioning how to ensure that those who don’t adhere to binary gender feel included.

“Of course, inclusivity then involves the bigger question which is, how do you include everyone when there are binary choices?” she asked.

“[It’s] very difficult and as the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that.

“And yet, to degender the category, I’m concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women which is something I also have been working hard to try to promote.”