Jamie Heaslip on his baby joy with wife Sheena: 'Winning and losing a game seems minuscule to this'

The former Ireland number 8 and his wife Sheena O’Buachalla are expecting their first child together, he announced in February and he told Independent.ie Style that impending fatherhood has given him a sense of perspective.

It proved to be a challenging month as he announced the joyful baby news just weeks before his retirement from professional rugby. “We are very excited, we can’t wait,” he said.

“It’s real world stuff. It puts a lot of things into perspective for you. “Winning and losing a game, or not playing or getting selected all seems minuscule to being responsible for a human.”

Heaslip said plenty of his former teammates have being giving him parenting tips. Asked if he would like his child to play rugby he said he will let them pursue whatever they are passionate about and there won't be any pressure to follow in his rugby footsteps.

"They can do whatever they want to do," he explained. “I played rugby, terrible hurling, not much better GAA, soccer… I was Naas international curbs champion.

“Whatever the child wants to do - if it is the sports, arts, journalism whatever they want to do, more power to them.”

Heaslip, who was speaking at ‘Discover Musgrave MarketPlace’ event, co-owns The Bridge 1859 with Rob and Dave Kearney and Sean O’Brien.

He said he hopes to own a pub in his hometown of Naas in the future.

