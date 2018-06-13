Jamie Foxx 'emphatically denies' sexual assault claim from 2002

The Django Unchained star (50) is accused of slapping a woman with his penis and she has filed a police report. In response, Foxx said he will fight the claims in court.

The accuser, who has remained anonymous, said the Oscar winner assaulted her in Las Vegas nearly 16 years ago, at a time when she said she was partying at his home there and he tried to convince her to perform oral sex. She says that when she refused, he hit her in the face with his penis, according to TMZ.

She told the gossip website that she went to a hospital the following day for treatment for a panic attack. It is being considered an open investigation, however the statute of limitations, which dictates a length of time for which a crime can be prosecuted, passed 13 years ago.