Jamie Dornan has opened up about his mother's death as a teenager, saying it can still "smack me round the face."

Jamie Dornan on losing his mother at 16: 'You are never over it'

The 35-year-old Irish actor said that having two children - Dulcie and Phoebe - with his wife of four years, actress Amelia Warner, has given him new perspective, adding he will "never be over it". His mother Lorna died of pancreatic cancer when he was 16..

"I think having two kids has an impact on that. So I think the impact it had on me is forever evolving and now watching my wife be a mother and both my sisters being mothers, and seeing the role a mother plays in young lives and then realising that, you know, I didn't have that for a section of my youth," he told Eamonn Mallie on UTV in an episode to be aired tonight. "It was a horrendous time in my life and you are never over it."

Despite starring in one of the world's biggest film franchises, Dornan is famously private and protective over his personal life, only recently revealing the name of his second daughter, who was born in 2016. He spoke uncharacteristically openly about his relationship with his wife, whom he met at a party in 2010 and said the moment changed everything for him, both personally and professionally as he intended to move past his lucrative modelling career into acting. "I knew the night I met her that I was going to marry her so I thought I just have to get a bit serious here and being serious to me wasn't to continue modelling," he says.

And unsurprisingly, his wife as never watched his portrayal of Christian Grey, the billionaire businessman with a penchant for BDSM opposite Dakota Johnson in the Fifty Shades trilogy, a role that he never expected to catapult him to the levels of superstardom he now enjoys. "I had an idea that it was going to make a splash, but I guess the biggest thing in my head at that moment was that Millie was 36 weeks' pregnant when I got that part, so actually all I was really thinking about was the health and welfare of my wife and the baby inside her," he added.

"I just don't know why you'd want to watch your husband simulate sex with someone else for, you know, 40 minutes out of an hour-and-a-half movie." The couple made a rare public appearance on Tuesday night, arriving arm in arm at the world premiere of Fifty Shades Freed in Paris, with Dornan wearing a crushed velvet suit by Tods, while his wife opting for an asymmetric midnight blue gown.

Earlier this week, the Down native said he was getting "too old" for the role, telling ITV's Lorraine: "Yeah I think so, there’s no other books. We’ve done the three... Unless Erica writes more... I know I’m getting too old for this."

"I think I like him more now than I did in the first movie. I think he's gone through quite a big change in his...in his way and how his is with people and he's opened up a lot by Anna and I think he's just a better version of himself."

