Jamie Dornan declares himself and Dermot Kennedy as ‘new best friends’

Jamie Dornan and Dublin singer Dermot Kennedy have met up in New York and are newly confirmed “best friends”.

The Belfast actor shared a picture to his Instagram stories this morning with Kennedy outside the Dead Rabbit pub in New York.

He captioned the image: “Best pub on the planet. New best friends.”

It comes after the singer-songwriter announced that he had made the move to The Big Apple last week.

“Just got to New York, and I’m very very happy about it. Here for the foreseeable. Brought all the new music in my bag with me.

"Things look good, and this year feels beautiful already,” he said.

He was also spotted taking part in an Irish sing song in a pub within hours of his arrival.

He posted a video of himself singing The Parting Glass to his Instagram account. In the video he played the guitar while being accompanied by Matt Mancuso on the fiddle.

Meanwhile, Dornan made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the US on Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old was asked by the host what it was like to attend the premiere of Kenneth Branagh’s new film Belfast in his native city.

“Listen, it was one of the best nights of my life. I felt like vomiting for the whole day, like, I have never,” he said.

“I really get, like, a sick feeling in my stomach when you are about to put something out there like that.”

“But particularly doing it for the people of home. This movie means so much to them. We had family and some of my best mates there. And 1,400 people from Belfast, so it was a special night. Yeah, it was class,” he added.

The film is loosely based on Branagh’s experience of growing up in Belfast during the Troubles in the 1960s.

The film was released in Ireland and the UK last week and features Dame Judi Dench along with fellow Belfast actor Ciarán Hinds.

Dornan received critical acclaim for his work in Belfast and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture.