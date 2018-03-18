Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner put on seriously stylish display at Cheltenham

The Irish actor (35) made a glamorous turn at the races on Friday alongside wife of four years Amelia Warner, whose chic style is an inspiration as we head into the bountiful summer racing season.

The English actress shunned ageing fascinators and modest skirts in favour of a wide leg navy pantsuit with military style buttons and high neck Victorian style blouse. Her accessories proved to be the biggest statement thought with a colourful clutch and feathered headpiece and eagle eyed fans spotted her custom ring with their daughters Dulcie and Elva's initials on it.

The couple flew from Los Angeles to London earlier this week and have been pictured making the most of their time together after Dornan's gruelling Fifty Shades Freed international press tour as he promoted his final turn as Christian Grey in the erotic series.