James Van Der Beek praises his wife following her miscarriage

Actor James Van Der Beek has praised his wife after she suffered a miscarriage.

The star of teen drama Dawson’s Creek said he has a “newfound gratitude” for wife of nine years Kimberley, after she lost the couple’s sixth child earlier this month.

Kimberly, 37, revealed she nearly died during the miscarriage.

Van Der Beek, who announced the loss during an episode of US show Dancing With The Stars, on which he was a contestant, said the incident made him realise “I have for so many things I just take for granted”.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “In a place of newfound gratitude to have @vanderkimberly in this world today.

“Got really scary for a minute there – scary enough to wake me up to how much appreciation I have for so many things I just take for granted.”

Van Der Beek, who played Dawson Leery in six seasons of Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003, also thanked fans for their support.

He said: “I’ll admit, I paused for a moment, wondering if it was healthy to be thankful for one’s IG following, but it’s the quality of people on here I’m grateful for, not so much the quantity.

“I’d never been so open (especially with tragedy) as I’ve been these last few weeks, and you responded with love and support and prayers and shared your own stories, and we felt the energy… and it helped. So thank you.”

Van Der Beek, 42, married Kimberly in 2010. They are parents to Olivia, nine, Joshua, seven, Annabel Leah, five, Emilia, three and one-year-old Gwendolyn.

PA Media