Tuesday 27 February 2018

James Stunt has some bitter words for ex-wife Petra Ecclestone in first interview since divorce

Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt attend The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on July 8, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Their divorce was one of the most high profile in Britain, involving billions in assets between them.

Petra Ecclestone (29), heiress to her father Bernie's Formula One fortune is worth billions, while her now ex-husband James Stunt is said to be worth over €1bn in his own right.

After a judge declared their marriage over with a degree nisi in a London court in October, Stunt (36) has spoken out in an interview with Tatler, with some choice words for his former in-laws Bernie and Slavica Ecclestone.

He initially spoke fondly of his ex-wife, whom he has three children with, describing her "as the best girl I ever met", before adding that she is now, "this girl who’s had a lobotomy and gone to Jonestown. This is a horrible human being."

Despite saying he had no hard feelings towards Bernie, he called him an "idiot".

"I have no animosity towards him, he’s just very cut-throat, he has no empathy," he said.

The couple met in 2006 and wed in 2012 in a ceremony which cost an estimated €12m in Rome.

Stunt, an art dealer with a fleet of supercars worth millions, he said, "I’ve been doing that since I was 19. And then I marry a C-list celebrity."

After the divorce was finalised in October, Mr Ecclestone said: "I'm just glad it's over. Petra is too. She has been very tolerant and has been concerned about James.

"Now we are going for a family meal, but we were doing that anyway. No champagne, no big celebration. Just Petra and her sister, me, her mother and the family."

At the time, Mr Stunt said: "I am devastated that my marriage has broken down. I love Petra and our children."

He now lives in a €15m home in Mayfair, while she remains in the €100m home in Chelsea.

