James Nesbitt says he ‘can’t party like I used to’ after admitting he ‘went quite large’ during Cheltenham stay with royals

James Nesbitt pictured at Cheltenham in 2017 with Zara Tindall (then Zara Phillips). Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

James Nesbitt was one of 71,500 racegoers to attend Gold Cup day at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, but the Coleraine-born actor has affirmed that he isn’t able to party like he used to.

The 58-year-old, who is also the co-owner of 2012 Ryanair Chase-winning horse Riverside Theatre, attended all four days of the 2023 racing extravaganza.

The Daily Mail reported that on Friday – Gold Cup day – he confessed: "I am staying with Zara and Mike Tindall. Last night I went quite large so when we got back Zara sent me to my quarters and I was supposed to change for dinner. "But I never made it, so I had 12 hours' sleep, which is why I'm quite fresh today. They didn't cook breakfast, but they ate breakfast with me. We had Dom Perignon 2010 at 10am." James Nesbitt back on 'daddy duty' after partner has baby while pair were on a break Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne, and a niece to King Charles III. She is also an experienced equestrian and Olympian. Her husband Mike is a former English rugby union player and last year, became the first member of the Royal family to be a contestant on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Bookies' favourite Galopin Des Champs stormed clear to win this year's coveted Cheltenham Gold Cup. Video of the Day The 7-5 favourite gave jockey Paul Townsend and Willie Mullins, who triumphed twice with Al Boum Photo, their third win in five years.