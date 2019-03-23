Jameela Jamil takes aim at Kris Jenner for post promoting weight loss shake

Jameela Jamil has criticised Kris Jenner after the reality TV star shared a sponsored post on Instagram promoting a brand of weight loss shake.

Jameela Jamil has criticised Kris Jenner after the reality TV star shared a sponsored post on Instagram promoting a brand of weight loss shake.

British actress Jamil, best known for starring in US sitcom The Good Place, has been critical of the Kardashian family for their endorsement of such products.

The 33-year-old lambasted Jenner on Saturday for a post shared by the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star earlier in the week.

Jenner, 63, posted an advertisement to her Instagram account promoting Flat Tummy Co meal replacement shakes, claiming they had left her “feeling slimmer than she had in a looong time”.

Sharing a screenshot of the Kardashian matriarch’s post, Jamil said: “Why tho?”

In a subsequent post she added: “Flat Tummy Co side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration and it can impact contraception users.

Kris Jenner at the Met Gala last year (Ian West/PA)

“Eat fruit and veg to fill up and feel good kids. It’s cheaper and safer than a non-FDA approved powder over the internet.

“It’s madness that these celebrities aren’t forced by @Instagram to post the side effects of these dangerous products.”

Jamil has previously claimed the Kardashian family earned money from “the blood and tears of young women who believe in them”.

In January she said Khloe Kardashian had been “fat shamed into a prison of self-critique” after the reality TV star posted on Instagram about wanting to lose weight.

The former T4 presenter started her I Weigh campaign aimed at improving women’s self-confidence.

Press Association