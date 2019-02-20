Jameela Jamil calls late fashion mogul Karl Lagerfeld a ‘fat-phobic misogynist’

Jameela Jamil has called the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld a “fat-phobic misogynist” as she criticised the reaction to his death.

Lagerfeld, a giant of the fashion world and Chanel creative director, died aged 85 on Tuesday.

His death sparked an outpouring of grief from his many celebrity fans, with Stella McCartney, Kylie Minogue and Cara Delevingne among those to pay tribute.

I’m glad somebody said it. Even if it is a little soon. A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person. https://t.co/RK3Q9HilpP — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 19, 2019

However actress Jamil, who is currently starring in US sitcom The Good Place, criticised Lagerfeld, who once said of singer Adele: “She is a little too fat.”

Sharing a link to an article critical of Lagerfeld, she tweeted: “I’m glad somebody said it. Even if it is a little soon.

“A ruthless, fat-phobic misogynist shouldn’t be posted all over the internet as a saint gone-too-soon. Talented for sure, but not the best person.”

London-born Jamil, a former presenter for the BBC and Channel 4, later added that she planned to write on essay on the subject and said: “How problematic the industry has been for girls is too complex for this.”

The reaction of Jamil, who is a prominent campaigner and advocate for women’s body positivity, differed from those of her fellow celebrities.

Model Delevingne said Lagerfeld’s death had reduced her to tears. In an a tribute posted to Instagram, she said the designer “changed my life”.

She said: “He also introduced me to some of the most important and special people in my life. He is a visionary, a genius but more than that…. a dear friend. Outside of fashion, he was one of the most interesting and caring men I have ever met.

“I am so lucky and grateful to have had him in my life, worked with him and been able to spend time with him…. Although now, I wish it had been more. His legacy will live on forever. I miss you more than I could ever try and describe. I wish I had been able to tell you how much you meant to me.

“I love you @karllagerfeld all I can say is thank for the bottom of my heart.”

German Lagerfeld died on Tuesday morning at the age of 85 following a period of ill health.

Lagerfeld had worked for Chloe and H&M, and was also an acclaimed photographer, having gone behind the lens for a number of high fashion magazines and for his own fashion campaigns.

Regarded as one of the most important fashion visionaries of the 20th and 21st centuries, he was known for regularly wearing sunglasses and a black suit with a white shirt, with his grey hair pulled back into a ponytail.

