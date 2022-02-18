Jake Gyllenhaal says Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ song ‘has nothing to do with me’

Jake Gyllenhaal says that Taylor Swift’s re-released song All Too Well “has nothing to do with me”.

The actor, who briefly dated the pop mega-star, said lyrics in the song that many have interpreted to be about him are about Swift’s relationship with her fans.

But he said it was important for artists to take responsibility for “unruly” fans and “not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.”

A new 10 minute-version of the popular 2012 hit All Too Well featured on Swift’s re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s version), which was released in November last year.

The track and accompanying music video was reported to have been based on the doomed relationship and sent fans into a frenzy, with abuse directed at Gyllenhaal online.

Speaking to Esquire Magazine about the aftermath of the song’s release, he said: “It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans.

“It is her expression.

“Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

But he added: “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) was part of Swift’s campaign to regain ownership of her music.

The pop titan embarked on the re-recording of her first six albums after the master recordings were acquired by talent manager Scooter Braun when he bought her former label, much to her fury.

In 2018 she signed with Universal Music in a deal said to give her control of her master recordings.

Gyllenhaal is due to star in upcoming blockbuster Ambulance, alongside Eiza Gonzalez and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which is due for release later this year.



