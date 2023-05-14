Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner announce they are expecting their first baby

Jack Whitehall has announced he and his girlfriend, Roxy Horner, are expecting their first child together.

The comedian and Bad Education star posted on Twitter a photo of him and Horner, 31, with them both announcing the news on their social media on Sunday.

Whitehall, 34, jokingly captioned the post: “Should probably finally learn to drive now. #Adulting #DadLevel.”

Model Horner wrote on her Instagram: “The best news to share…”

The couple have been together for more than two years, with Whitehall commenting on their relationship in 2021 when Horner found out she had type 1 diabetes after collapsing at the Brit Awards.