Jack Keating confirms he is not with mother of his new baby daughter

Jack Keating has confirmed that he is not with the mother of his new baby daughter.

The Love Island star and son of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, posted more pictures of him cradling his newborn daughter on Instagram.

Jack has now confirmed that he is not with his daughter’s mother but says they will share parenting duties.

"My daughter's mother and I are not together however, we look forward to co-parenting together and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs," he explained.

"This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life."

The new arrival comes eight months after Jack (23) appeared on the dating show Love Island.

The eldest child of Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly, Jack joined the show in July, arriving at the Casa Amor stage, but went home quickly, after he did not couple up with any islanders at the original villa.