Hollywood legend Hugh Jackman has been talking about having his first 'proper' pint of Guinness in Dublin ahead of his sold out shows.

Hollywood legend Hugh Jackman has been talking about having his first 'proper' pint of Guinness in Dublin ahead of his sold out shows.

'I've waited 50 years for this' - Hugh Jackman drinks Guinness for first time in Ireland

The Aussie actor (50) said that he had "waited 50 years" to have a pint in the home of the black stuff.

The Greatest Showman star posted a video of himself, pint in hand last night on his Twitter page, ahead of his sold out The Man, The Music, The Show gigs in the 3Arena this Thursday and Friday

HUGH JACKMAN GUINNESS TWEET

Mr Jackman slugged his pint in the video to the cheers of adoring fans and punters.

"My whole life, I've drunk Guinness, but they always say it's different in Ireland. I have waited 50 years for this one.

Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman soundtrack remains the most streamed album of the past 18 months (Victoria Jones/PA)

"Life is good," he said after taking a big gulp of the partly settled pint.

HUGH JACKMAN GYM INSTA POST

Earlier in the day, Mr Jackman posted a picture of himself enjoying an intense work-out ahead of tonight's show.

The caption read: "Let's go Dublin!"

The X-Men star's new show will feature songs from his own movies including Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman, and other songs from Broadway and film accompanied by a live orchestra.

Online Editors