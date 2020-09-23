'I’ve never seen someone’s face drop so hard' - Vogue Williams reveals conflict with Spencer over her decision to travel for work

Vogue Williams has revealed that her decision to travel once a week for work has caused some friction in her relationship with husband Spencer Matthews.

The model and presenter landed a new job this week working on new Channel 4 show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, which requires her to travel to Leeds once a week for filming.

While Williams was pleased with landing the gig, her husband had a slightly different response.

“I’ve never seen someone’s face drop so hard when I told him that I was going to be spending some time in Leeds,” she said on the couple’s podcast, Spencer & Vogue.

Matthews quickly came to his own defence, stating that he wants her career to go from strength to strength.

“You put your career first sometimes which is absolutely fine as do I, a lot of the time,” he said. “But you wouldn’t be deterred from a job if it was spending five days in Leeds and we’ve got two kids at home.”

Williams refuted that, saying it was absolutely not true. She pointed out that he had a similar reaction when she began working on her Sunday morning Heart radio show.

“He gets nervous that I’m going to start going in more, and more, and more, and it just won’t suit him for me to do that.”

Matthews explained how he simply wants to enjoy the one free morning they have together. But Williams’ Heart job requires her to get up on Sunday mornings at 4:15am.

“It completely disrupts our Saturday evening sleep on the one day that we could spend the morning in bed - you are out of the house,” he said. “So I’m left with the kids - which is fine, love the kids, no problem.”

Williams and Matthews have two children together - two-year-old son Theodore, and a two-month-old daughter, Gigi. And Williams made sure to set the record straight and let listeners know that her husband isn’t left at home with the kids to struggle as she’s always back home by 9:20am.

“I am always the one who has to get up in the mornings,” she said. However, this arrangement does work for her as she described herself as more of a morning person anyway.

“I don’t put my career first I don’t think,” she said, and put the conversation to rest by adding: “I’m not moving to Leeds, I’m going up once a week to Leeds.”

