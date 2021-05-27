RTÉ star Blathnaid Treacy keeps a busy roster hosting her own radio show on 2FM, presenting the National Lottery, a reporter on the Today Show, as well as an array of podcasts and TV presenting roles.

And the TV presenter says “things are changing” when it comes to gender balance in the media, and especially on 2FM. However, she admits this wasn’t always the case in the beginning of her career, and sometimes even now.

She said as a woman in media, "I've more experience now and I just don't take any crap. If I have something to say I'm going to say it and if you're not listening to me I'm going to say excuse me, I'm saying something".

"Your definitely treated differently when you're a woman, the way you’re spoken to like 'hi sweetie, hi honey', that hasn't changed.

“If you're a young woman, I'm not sure you're taken as seriously as say, a young man would be taken seriously.”

Blathnaid admitted to experiencing this herself when starting out.

"In a Blathnaid you would voice an opinion or a thought on something and it being brushed away, and your male counterpart literally saying the exact same idea and it being amazing, that has happened,” she said.

As a woman working in TV she admitted to being “ogled” more than her male counterparts - "but that's society in general, not just media,” she said.

When it comes to equal pay between genders in media, Blathnaid said there needs to be more salary transparency.

"Maybe the veil needs to be lifted on that - if you're doing the same work as your male counterpart then you should be getting paid the same amount,” she said.

An avid festival-goer and former host of the Electric Picnic show on RTÉ, the presenter said, “I’ve been to pretty much every festival in Ireland - bring them on.

“As Irish people, festivals are engrained in us, festivals are so deeply rooted in our culture.

“We’re naturally really sociable people - we’re storytellers, we love music - we love the craic and we’ve been missing it so much.”

Blathnaid has partnered with Ballygowan water which have recently launched new 100 pc recyclable bottles, and is urging people to recycle correctly.

"It’s a really easy way for you to be sustainable and bring just a little bit of sustainability to your day,” she said.

This includes “fast fashion”- relatively cheap and quickly made clothing.

“I think it’s important to wear sustainable fashion when you can," she added.

“Younger people are actually quite fashion conscious when it come to sustainability, I think they are a lot more into their vintage finds and Depop – people that are more my generation could learn a thing or two”.