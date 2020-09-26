'I’ve learned to just laugh at the online style gurus'–Ireland AM presenter Anna Daly

Broadcaster Anna Daly, pictured with son Rhys (4) to launch this year’s Temple Street Foundation’s 'Trick or Treat for Temple Street' campaign. Picture Andres Poveda

IRELAND AM presenter Anna Daly has said she is no longer shocked to read mean comments online about her outfits – and often gets a kick out of them.

The broadcaster said she has learned to see the funny side of the negative remarks fashion fanatics and online trolls send to her.

“What I’ve learned is that while I might like an outfit or a dress or top or whatever it might be, not everyone will,” she said.

“It’s not a shock to me any more to see some absolute style guru tell me that it would have been nicer if you didn’t have a stripe or a print or that it’s too big or small or whatever on me.

Expand Close Anna Daly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anna Daly

“Quite often if you look at the people who slag you off, you get a kick out of it.

“You can’t please all the people all the time, so I think you just have to go with what you feel works.”

Anna (43), a brand ambassador for Mi Wadi, has teamed up with Temple Street to launch its annual Trick or Treat for Temple Street fundraising drive.

The mother-of-three said she was disappointed that she could not go in to visit the children at the hospital this year.

Expand Close Broadcaster Anna Daly, pictured alongside her three boys Euan (7), Rhys (4) and James (9). Picture Andres Poveda Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Broadcaster Anna Daly, pictured alongside her three boys Euan (7), Rhys (4) and James (9). Picture Andres Poveda

“The children in Temple Street are immunocompromised on a good day, never mind in the middle of a pandemic, so it wasn’t the right thing to go in,” she said.

The Dubliner said Halloween for her own children, James (9), Euan (7) and Rhys (3), is going to look very different this year as they will be ditching trick or treating and celebrating at home.

“When we were kids, it was like cutting holes in a black plastic bag and making up your own outfit off the cuff, on the day,” she said.

“Now it’s planned for weeks ahead. Everything is bought and everything is perfect and it’s just such a big deal.

“It’s a huge event, and it’s not going to happen this year. Well, I certainly won’t have my children going out trick or treating this year, and I’m guessing I won’t be alone.

“Can you imagine all the hands going in and out of the bags? None of that is ideal.

“For me, it will just be about the family and the activities and the party that we create for ourselves and the kids here.”

More information about Trick or Treat for Temple Street can be found online at www.templestreet.ie/event/ trick-or-treat/

Online Editors