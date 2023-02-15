| 8.7°C Dublin

'I've done some damage to my foot' – Ryan Tubridy dealt injury blow ahead of Operation Transformation run

Ryan Tubridy Expand

Ryan Tubridy

Ryan Tubridy

Ryan Tubridy

Seoirse Mulgrew

Ryan Tubridy has cast doubt on his ability to take part in RTÉ’s Operation Transformation 5k run this weekend following an injury.

The event, in association with Athletics Ireland, Dublin City Council and Sport Ireland, takes place this Saturday in the Phoenix Park at 9.30am.

