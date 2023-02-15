‘I’ve done some damage to my foot’ – Ryan Tubridy dealt injury blow ahead of Operation Transformation run

Ryan Tubridy has cast doubt on his ability to take part in RTÉ’s Operation Transformation 5k run this weekend following an injury.

The event, in association with Athletics Ireland, Dublin City Council and Sport Ireland, takes place this Saturday in the Phoenix Park at 9.30am.

Tubridy previously told listeners that he got "slightly caught out" by his friends on Operation Transformation, who asked him to take part in the annual event.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One this morning, the presenter said he had damaged his foot and was awaiting an appointment with a podiatrist later today.

“My 5k for Operation Transformation is under threat, I’ve been out practising and actually really enjoying my little runs around the place,” he said.

“But foot issues, strong pain in one of them and I’m going to see a podiatrist later on to see if it means I might have to pull out of the run on Saturday, which would be awful.”

Tubridy joked that he may have an excuse to sit the race out. He previously explained that running was not within his area of expertise, adding that the last time he ran was during his childhood.

“I am ready for this, I have trained, I’m just going to say would she be open to a small little backhander, give me a note to say, ‘you don’t have to do this’, I jest, of course,” he laughed.

“But actually, it is quite sore. I was practising my limping upstairs yesterday just to see which one would be more effective and then I did go out and try a run yesterday and it was going fine and then it just got too intense, and the pain was going up my leg.”

Tubridy had enlisted the help of Olympic boxer Kellie Harrington, he said: "If you're going to have somebody by your side as a mentor, she was amazing.”