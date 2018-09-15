Model and actor Vivienne Connolly says she is not as privileged as some people might think.

'I've been lucky in life but I've also worked hard' - Vivienne Connolly says she's not as well off as people think

The 45-year-old businesswoman is currently promoting a series of events, titled Evolve with Viv, which aim to help women over 40 to feel 'invaluable' rather than 'invisible', with a focus on beauty, fashion and fitness.

It's a new business venture for the mum of two, who was previously married to supermarket heir Mark Dunne.

The couple split in 2011 and Vivienne dedicated her time to protecting her children and helping them through the transition.

With the difficult times many women in their 40s have experienced, Vivienne says it's important to put the focus back on yourself, and celebrate what you have to offer.

She will be sharing her advice on fashion, beauty, and exercise, with the help of experts, at the Evolve with Viv events, and rejects the notion that she is 'too privileged' to advise the average woman.

Speaking to The Irish Daily Star's Chic magazine, Vivienne addressed that question by saying that people "do not know all the circumstances" of her life and that she is "not as well off as people think".

"Even after my divorce, people think I got this and that when I didn't," she said. "I've been lucky in life but I've also worked hard."

She added, "I'm not stuck up or snobby or whatever presumptions people may have, and I certainly don't have as much money as people may think."

While people may assume she stays in 5 star hotels when she goes on holiday, she said she stays in "a nice Airbnb".

Online Editors