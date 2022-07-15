Ivana Trump died of blunt force injuries after falling down stairs in NY home

Ivana Trump died after falling down stairs at New York City home (Ian West/PA)

Ivana Trump died after suffering “blunt impact injuries” to her torso in a fall down stairs at her New York City home.

The death of the 73 year-old first wife of former US president Donald Trump has been ruled as accidental by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.

US media outlets reported that Ivana was found at the foot of her apartment’s staircase next to a spilled cup of coffee.

On Thursday, the Trump family paid tribute to the matriarch as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life”.

Her daughter Ivanka Trump said she was “heartbroken” and would “miss her forever”.

“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” the former presidential adviser wrote on Twitter.

“I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Mr Trump, who was banned indefinitely from Twitter, announced the death on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana.”