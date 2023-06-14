ITV paying for Phillip Schofield to receive counselling amid concerns for his welfare after affair that led to ‘This Morning’ exit

ITV is paying for Phillip Schofield to have counselling at his request amid concerns for his welfare.

The station’s chief executive Carolyn McCall told MPs this morning that the presenter and his younger lover "repeatedly denied" allegations of a relationship until the former This Morning presenter departed ITV and formally apologised.

But she said she was “very concerned” for Schofield’s welfare. The former presenter stepped down from This Morning two weeks ago after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a runner on the show.

“We have remained in touch with Phillip, as you would expect, and he is receiving counselling which ITV are funding. He asked for that and we’re very happy to do that,” the ITV boss told the Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

Carolyn McCall and other senior ITV bosses faced questions from MPs about Schofield's exit.

ITV to carry out external review of the facts following Phillip Schofield’s exit

She told MPs the "imbalance of power, the imbalance of dynamics" made Schofield’s relationship "deeply inappropriate", and ITV would have taken action, but no evidence of the relationship appeared during on-going reviews.

She said "we were repeatedly told nothing was happening", and both men denied it "both formally and informally".

"There was only hearsay and rumour and speculation... Nobody on the board would have turned a blind eye to something as serious as this," she said.

It comes after Schofield (61) resigned from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague on the show.

Since his resignation, This Morning has been plagued with allegations of "toxicity".

His co-presenter Holly Willoughby, who has continued in her role on the show, has spoken of feeling “shaken, troubled, and let down” by Schofield’s behaviour.

ITV chief Carolyn McCall was grilled by MPs on the Phillip Schofield affair

Ms McCall confirmed there is "no gagging order or NDA (non-disclosure agreement)" to stop the younger lover speaking out about the situation.

The MPs’ grilling will cover ITV's initial investigation into rumours regarding Schofield, the ITV-commissioned review into the facts, the working culture on This Morning and other productions, as well as ITV's use of NDAs and its whistleblowing policy.

The broadcaster's approach to its duty of care, including support for those who have left the organisation, will also be discussed with the panel on Wednesday.

In a letter written on Monday to the committee, Ms McCall set out the terms of reference for the external review which will "consider the facts of this case and assess our relevant processes and policies" to decipher if it needs to be changed or strengthened.

She confirmed in the letter that the review will examine complaints since January 1, 2016, "by employees or freelancers working on This Morning" and consider whether the steps taken were "appropriate and adequate".

She also anticipated the review to be completed by the end of September this year.