Ronan Keating has opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting with his ex wife Yvonne Connolly.

'It’s very, very, very, very tricky' - Ronan Keating opens up on co-parenting with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly

The former Boyzone star (41) and former model and TV presenter (44) have three children together, Jack (19), Missy (17) and Ali (12), but they divorced in 2011, two years after Ronan's affair with dancer Francine Cornell.

Ronan is now married to Storm Uechtritz (36) and they have a son, Cooper, who is almost one year old, together. Yvonne is has been in a relationship with John Conroy for five years. Ronan credits Storm with managing the family's busy schedule as the singer tours and ensuring they all have family time together.

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Speaking about co-parenting with Yvonne, he told The Irish Sun, “It wouldn’t be easy all the time — but you try for the children always to just remain calm and get through it. “You’ve got to always remain in an adult state of mind so that you can deal with it. There’s times when I get very angry, very frustrated and you really have to bottle that, you’ve got to protect the children always.

Ronan Keating, Storm and baby Cooper (Hello! magazine/PA)

“Raising those children from separate places, two separate views . . . once that breaks down your opinions change and your version of events changes, so you have to be able to manage that and to make sure the children are the priority.” He said he tells his eldest son Jack to enjoy himself and wait until his 30s before considering settling down. He also hinted that his marriage to Yvonne, two months after his mother's death from cancer, was 'not necessarily the right' decision.

Ronan and Yvonne Keating, and their children Jack, Melissa and Ali at the Emerald and Ivy Ball in aid of Cancer Research UK and the Marie Keating Foundation in London

