‘It’s the right thing to do,’ says Chef Neven Maguire on closing restaurant for two weeks over festive season

Celebrity chef Neven Maguire will be closing his restaurant for Christmas for two weeks.

Celebrity chef Neven Maguire said he doesn’t think they’ll lose too much revenue by closing his Cavan restaurant for two weeks over the Christmas and New Year period.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the chef said he decided to close his restaurant, McNean House and Restaurant, for two weeks at Christmas so staff could enjoy the festive season with their family.

He has also closed the restaurant on Sundays, despite having two years of bookings, and reduced how many sittings are taking place so that his staff will have a better work-life balance.

"We made some big decisions, we started closing on Sundays at the beginning of September,” Neven told Independent.ie at the Ideal Home Show in Dublin’s RDS.

"And that's worked really well, you have to invest in your staff and make sure they're happy.”

The celebrity chef said he hasn’t had an issue retaining staff and is happy that 50 employees who worked for him before the pandemic returned when he opened the restaurant back up.

“We used to do 90 to 100 sittings [a night] now we do 60 guests, so we've made some good calls, we feel it's the right thing to do.

"It's more relaxed and the hours are better, and so I think our staff are having a very good work-life balance.

"Covid has changed everything and for me, it's about doing what's right for them and our customers are very happy.

"They're very understanding because we had to reschedule two years of bookings for Sunday lunch.

"So there was a lot of work put in and people are very understanding and very supportive.”

Asked if he will lose a lot of revenue by closing for two weeks during the busy Christmas period, he said: “[We are closing] the 18th of December to January 16 which isn't too bad.

"We feel it's the right thing to do and we rang our customers because they have been coming to us for 15 years, we're open 33 years and we always open New Year's Eve so this will be the first year we've been closed for it apart from the millennium.

"We talked long and hard we spoke to our senior team. My head chef has been with me for 22 years and when you have a good team like that you listen to them.

"What can we do to make everyone's life a little bit better?”

The Cavan man said he’s delighted that his 10-year-old son Connor has shown a huge interest in cooking, and wants to be a chef when he’s older.

"Connor loves the savoury cooking, he’s great he loves chopping and messing around in the kitchen, so it’s lovely to see that.”

His daughter Lucia, who is Connor’s twin, prefers baking, as Neven said she has “a sweet tooth like myself.”

The chef said teaching children how to cook is “the best investment” any parent can give.

“I think every young person should do Home Economics and it would be lovely to see young people cook and not just enjoy food but eating together as a family like they do in Italy and France, their food is such a big part of their lives.

"It's not just fuel, it’s about the whole occasion."