Chloe Grace Moretz has revealed she worked as a waitress at a restaurant in Dublin as research for a role – and found it terrifying.

'It's the hardest thing I've ever done' - Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on brief stint waitressing in Dublin

The 22-year-old US actress wanted to get a taste of her character’s lifestyle for her role in upcoming thriller Greta, directed by Neil Jordan, but things didn’t go as planned.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I’m not kidding,” she told chat show host Jimmy Kimmel. “I can’t write shorthand. I tried to upsell the specials. I’m like, ‘And would you like macaroni and cheese with your steak?’ People were not happy with their meals, and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry’.”

Chloe said she and Jordan agreed she would work at the restaurant, which she didn’t name, to prepare for her role.

Chloe Grace Moretz & Maika Monroe film scenes on the climbing wall in the Trinity College Sports Centre for the Neil Jordan directed movie The Widow

“I was like, ‘Listen, I don’t know how to do it,” she said. ‘I know it takes a lot to understand the workings of a restaurant and how to do it all. Can I go into a place and try it out?’.”

When Chloe was in Dublin to shoot the film, her then boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham paid her a visit. The pair went to see a Leinster match together and enjoyed a pint of Guinness. Their time together looked like a lot of fun, and they even enjoyed a bit of dancing in a Tesco store.

The couple captured city hearts by mingling freely on St Stephen’s Green and in Dublin bars.

During filming in the capital in 2017, the Kick-Ass actress tried to rent a house in Rathmines. However, despite offering €20,000 a month, she was turned down by the owners on the grounds that, at 20, she was “too young”.

Sources said the property’s owners had a preference for the corporate market and added that their decision did not reflect on the actress, but rather on the owners’ preferences for a more mature tenant.

The €20,000 refusal reflects a tightening in demand for expensive lets in Dublin’s super-competitive rental market, where five properties are currently being advertised for €10,000 or more per month.

Greta, a psychological horror film, was shot in Toronto and New York as well as Dublin.

The film, which is Jordan’s first in seven years, tells the story of Frances McCullen, a young American waitress living a quiet life in New York who has recently lost her mother to cancer.

Malakoff Villa in Rathgar which Chloe Grace Moretz attempted to let for €20k

While travelling on the subway, she finds a handbag belonging to a Hungarian woman named Greta Hideg, a piano teacher, played by French actress Isabelle Huppert.

Being an honest person, she returns the bag and things seem perfectly normal at first, but they take a dark turn.

Greta is showing in cinemas now.

