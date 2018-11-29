'It's such a special time' - Kate Middleton tactfully handles question from fan about Meghan

Kate Middleton has played down rumours of a rift between her and sister-in-law Meghan Markle as she publicly wished her well throughout the "special time" in her pregnancy.

In recent weeks, a number of reports from various different outlets have reported that there is "tension" between Prince William and Prince Harry which has been exacerbated by the fact that Meghan and Kate just don't seem to get along. It was reported on Tuesday that the Duchess of Cambridge was left "in tears" over Meghan in the run-up to her wedding, crying during a bridesmaid fitting for Princess Charlotte.

Kate and William made their first appearance since the reports gained momentum in Leicester yesterday, firstly paying tribute to the five people killed in a helicopter crash at Leicester City's ground, leaving a floral memento in their memory and later, making an appearance at Leicester University. When asked by a fan if she was excited for "Meghan and her new baby".

"Absolutely, it's such a special time...and a cousin for George and Charlotte, and Louis," she said.

She was also asked about her children and said the little Cambridges are getting into the festive spirit.

"They're doing well thank you, they're getting excited for Christmas time. They've started their Christmas songs and Christmas trees are going up," she said.

"Louis is getting bigger, I can't believe it. He's getting to be a big boy."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit to the University of Leicester

