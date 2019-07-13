Kerry Katona has hit out at critics of celebrities who avail of 'freebies'.

Kerry Katona has hit out at critics of celebrities who avail of 'freebies'.

'It's rampant in this industry' - Kerry Katona defends decision to avail of free breast surgery

The 38-year-old star recently underwent breast reduction and uplift surgery and is still recovering from the procedure.

Speaking to New! magazine, she said she is excited about seeing the final results, "I'm currently in a lot of pain and very bruised after my boob uplift - but I can't wait to show the final results in a few weeks."

However, she also hit out at critics of celebrities who avail of 'freebies'.

Kerry Katona officially opens The Hygrove, a new and exclusive sanctuary where members can recover from drug and alcohol addictions in peace and luxury, on May 3, 2018 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Antony Thompson for The Hygrove via Getty Images)

"It annoys me when people kick off about celebs and freebies. Sorry but it's rampant in this industry," she said.

"When people moan about me getting a free boob job, don't tell me they wouldn't do the same given the opportunity.

"They only take the moral high ground because they're not getting it for nothing."

Kerry also had Botox injectinos in her face, but admitted that she is unhappy with the results.

"The trouble is, it's left me looking bloody bizarre," she said of the treatment.

"I had some in my forehead and the side of my eyes, just to spruce me up a bit, and it looks so odd - in fact, it doesn't really look like me.

"I really regret it but it's supposed to wear off in 12 weeks. After that I won't be doing any more - promise!"

Online Editors