Enrique Iglesias doesn't do personal interviews very often but when he does, boy, does he deliver on oversharing.

'It’s probably more sex now than ever' - Enrique Iglesias gives honest interview about life with Anna Kournikova after twins

The 43-year-old singer and Russian tennis pro Anna Kournikova (37) have been together for 17 happy (and discreet) years and last year surprised the world with the announcement that Anna had welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy.

As most new parents will testify, romance is on the backburner when a little bundle of joy arrives, let alone two. But the Hero singer says their sex lives are flourishing, although it's still not clear whether or not he was directly asked about what goes on in his bedroom.

"It’s probably more sex now than ever. The sex has not diminished," he told The Sun.

Tennis player Anna Kournikova and singer Enrique Iglesias arrive at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall August 29, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

His proclamation isn't as surprising when you remember that his last album was entitled Sex and Love and the paper was quick to state that "s getting more of both since he became a dad."

Iglesias went on to say that he and his long-term partner are relishing this new chapter in their lives as parents.

"Like any couple, you still go through your ups and downs and it’s not always perfect. But it is perfect in a way," he said. "It’s incredible to watch her be such a great mother."

They met back in 2001 when Anna appeared in his video for Escape and the rest is showbiz history.

As for his career, he said he's considering early retirement and admitted it's a "reality in the near future" and focusing his efforts fully on fatherhood.

"There are days when I’d be lying if I said that stopping didn’t cross my mind…that probably could come a reality in the near future,"he explained.

(L-R) Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias attend the Y100 Jingle Ball on December 11, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Justin Campbell/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic)

"When I was 19 and traveling around the world with my first album, there were times I would think, ‘Oh man, maybe I should stop doing this. I need to take a break’. And that has crossed my mind over the years.

"But now it has crossed my mind a few more times than before. Maybe I don’t see myself doing anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad."

