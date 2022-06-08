‘It’s not funny’ – Vogue Williams ‘screaming’ after bat gets into Howth home

Vogue Williams has revealed that she was left “upset” and “screaming” after discovering a bat had gotten into her Howth home.

The TV presenter usually lives in the UK with her husband Spencer Matthews and their three kids – Theodore, Gigi, and baby Otto – but the couple also invested in a €1 million seaside mansion in her native Howth back in 2019.

And while she loves her Dublin getaway, Vogue revealed that she had an issue with the house recently that left her terrified.

Read More

Speaking on the Spencer and Vogue podcast, the 36-year-old explained that, to her horror, her sister Amber found a baby bat in her bathroom

“Today has been a Monday, the Mondayest Monday that has ever been,” she began.

“Are you ready for what else happened on this Monday? This has made me very upset. So Amber was in our house in Howth and she heard this banging all over the bathroom.

“Bang, bang, bang, she looks in and there's a baby bat in the bathroom.”

She recalled her reaction to the terrible news and said that she has no idea how to deal with the animal.

Video of the Day

“I was literally screaming when Amber was showing me pictures of the bat because I was so freaked out.

“And then I was so scared that the bats were in the attic but she's gone and looked in the attic so it's just a rogue bat. Batgate. It's the worst Monday that's ever been.

“And now it's hanging on Otto's towel, just snuggled into it and you can't do anything to it.

“The amount of people as well being like, ‘You can't kill the bat!’ I would never kill a bat anyway, endangered species or not.

“I would never kill the bat, they're kind of cute, their little faces. So you can't touch the bat, you have to leave the bat to it.”

Spencer argued: “That is such crap. Take the bat, put it outside. What's wrong with doing that?”

But Vogue disagreed: “Spenny, in fairness that bat looks pretty scary on that towel. I didn't realise how frightened of bats I was until I saw that bat hanging off Otto's towel.

“Would you catch a mouse and put it outside? You'd be too scared.”

Her husband protested: “I would take the bat and I would put it outside.”

Vogue replied: “Okay, well you're not there to do that with the bat. She has opened a window and supposedly they find their way out on their own.”

Spencer pointed out that bats are blind and said the advice Vogue had been given was “b******s.”

“He'll feel the wind in his hair,” Vogue shrugged.

“Anyway, what are we going to do about the bat? It's not funny.”