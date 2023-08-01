‘It’s made me a man’ – Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding say they matured on show

Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding say the reality TV programme has allowed them to mature, with Root declaring that the show has made him a man.

The final of the Virgin Media Two show was held on Monday, hosted by TV presenter and Radio DJ Maya Jama.

In their first interview since winning the show, Root and Harding discussed what they had learned about themselves.

Root said: “I came in immature and wanted to mess about and have a laugh.

“To actually meet someone, I’ve matured a lot.

“I’m now in a relationship and have won the show – it’s made me a man now.”

Harding mentioned she had learned about herself from how she had handled certain situations.

Talking about the show, she said: “It has been the best. To say I’ve done this it’s amazing…

“I have matured and dealt with arguments and trusting the process, realising if it’s meant to be it will be.

“Don’t chase a man, you have to trust in things.”

The couple first met when Root arrived to the villa as a bombshell and chose to take Harding for a hot tub date.

Their relationship faced some bumps and the pair often found themselves coupled up with other islanders.

During the final, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki were announced as the runners up with Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde placed third and Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh placed fourth.

Love Island figures posted on Twitter showed that Root and Harding had won 34.57pc of the votes.

Adebayo and Nowacki received 26.85pc of the votes while Thomas and Hyde secured 24.21pc and Marsh and Noble received 14.37pc

Love Island: The Reunion will air on Sunday August 6 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island returns in 2024.