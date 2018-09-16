'It's like online shopping but you're not paying for anything' - Vogue reveals she has account on website for famous influencers

Vogue Williams has revealed that she has an account on a website for famous influencers from which she can order products from various brands - without having to pay for them.

The 32-year-old TV presenter, and new mum, makes the revelation in her new documentary, Vogue: My Sponsored Life, which airs on RTE2 on Wednesday at 9.30pm.

Vogue has a cool 83,000 followers on Twitter and an impressive 346,000 on Instagram, which makes her invaluable to brands eager to push their products to her followers.

Speaking about the exclusive website of which she is a member, she says, "It's like online shopping but you are not paying for anything. So you are just clicking on things you want that brands have offered on the off-chance you will post about them or Insta-story about them."

Vogue: My Sponsored Life, RTE2, Wednesday, 9.30pm

She adds, "That is just crazy - but it is also absolutely amazing. I just got some new bed sheets today and I didn't have to pay for them."

In My Sponsored Life Vogue reveals how followers and 'likes' on posts have become currency for a new generation of influencers who can harness their own brands to earn money, and products.

Sneak peak of next weeks episode! My Sponsored Life airs on @RTE2 at 9.30pm on Wednesday 💋 pic.twitter.com/KqHX5QhRzi — Vogue Williams (@VogueWilliams) September 15, 2018

She explains, "I am a lucky b****. Companies send me gifts in the hopes I will post about them. I get a lot of free trips away. But if it is a really good product I will just share it with people, even if I'm not being paid."

However, she draws the line at some products, particularly anything "below the waist". She was recently asked to post about a vaginal spray, but declined.

Online Editors