Vogue Williams said she was dropped by long-standing clients after she announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

Vogue Williams said she was dropped by long-standing clients after she announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

'It's hard enough to be a woman without this s**t too' - Vogue Williams reveals she was dropped by brands after pregnancy announcement

The RTE presenter (32) did not divulge which contracts weren't renewed, or were severed, after she said she was expecting, but spoke of her disappointment at the way the work came to an end.

Vogue Williams filming in Hong Kong. Picture: Instagram

"A couple of brands that I loved working with, and was contracted to work with for another year, dropped me...that was straight after the pregnancy when I was literally about to sign the contract. It just felt like, it's hard enough to be a woman without having to put up with this s**t too," she told Irish Tatler. Williams, who is engaged to Pippa Middleton's brother-in-law Spencer Matthews, has been subjected to criticism online since containing her intense fitness regime, albeit a tweaked version, throughout her pregnancy. She said the voices of the 'mummy shamers' were so loud she visited a doctor to ensure she and her baby are in good health.

"It got to the point about two weeks ago where I actually started worrying because so many people were like, 'You should be bigger at that amount of weeks'. So, I went o the doctor and everything is completely normal, the baby is completely healthy and fine," she added. "I'm listening to a doctor, a nutritionist and a personal trainer. If I'm doing something and I'm posting about it and it's on my page, it's healthy to do to. I'm not going to do anything to put my baby at risk."

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams in Crete. Picture: Instagram

The DJ is currently in California, where she's filming her latest docuseries for the state broadcaster, in between filming travel show Getaways. Vogue and Spencer, who met last year while shooting Channel 4's The Jump, knew they wanted to have children together straight away and she said on Sunday that they were "excited and wowed" by how quickly it happened.

She said she had wanted children in her previous marriage to Brian McFadden, which ended in 2015. "Spencer thinks he is the luckiest man in the world as he's always wanted to have children when he hit 30 and the baby us due shortly after his 30th birthday, which is on August 6," she said.

Vogue Williams in Dublin

Online Editors