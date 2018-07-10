A young boy stole the show during Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry's grand entrance at Glencairn this evening.

'It's easy to see why Ireland has such a special place in the hearts of my family' - Britain's Prince Harry addresses crowd at garden party

The grandson of the wife of the British Ambassador shook Markle's hand as they made their way into the grounds.

The couple had stopped off for a quick costume change after visiting the Taoiseach in government buildings earlier in the day.

Markle wore an Emilia Wickstead cocktail dress for the garden party and stood on stage beside Harry while he addressed the 300 strong guest list.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Government Buildings, Merrion Street greeted by Mr. Leo Varadkar T.D. An Taoiseach The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrive at Dublin Airport Picture: Gerry Mooney Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the British Ambassador’s Residence Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman at the Garden Party for the Royal Visit in Glencairn, the British Ambassador’s Residence Vicky Phelan at the Garden Party for the Royal Visit in Glencairn, the British Ambassador’s Residence Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the British Ambassador’s Residence 10/07/18. NO FEE. NO REPRO FEE. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. Picture shows H.R.H. The Duke of Sussex and H.R.H. The Duchess of Sussex at the Government Buildings, Merrion Street with Mr. Leo Varadkar T.D. An Taoiseach. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. NO FEE. Amy Huberman and Lucy Kennedy at the Garden Party for the Royal Visit in Glencairn, the British Ambassador’s Residence Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the British Ambassador’s Residence Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House, during a visit to Dublin 10/07/18. NO FEE. NO REPRO FEE. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. Picture shows H.R.H. The Duke of Sussex and H.R.H. The Duchess of Sussex at the Government Buildings, Merrion Street with Mr. Leo Varadkar T.D. An Taoiseach. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. NO FEE. Meghan Markle at Dublin Airport Photo: Gerry Mooney Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the airport for a two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton 10/07/18. NO FEE. NO REPRO FEE. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. Picture shows H.R.H. The Duke of Sussex at the Government Buildings, Merrion Street with Mr. Leo Varadkar T.D. An Taoiseach. JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. NO FEE. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arrive at Dublin Airport Picture: Gerry Mooney

“Tánaiste, Ambassador, a Dhaoine Uaisle,” the Duke of Sussex said addressing the 300 guests gathered at Glencairn before adding hastily. “I hope I said that right.”

In his speech he thanked Tanaiste Simon Coveney for attending the event and for accompanying his father Prince Charles around Cork last month.

“I’m glad to hear he didn’t bore you to tears,” he said.

“My father was telling us last week how much he had enjoyed his recent visit; but said that each of his visits, over the years, holds a special place in his memory.

“My grandmother, The Queen, also spoke of her own visit in 2011 and the fantastic welcome that she too received.

“Standing here with you on this beautiful evening, it is easy to see why Ireland has such a special place in the hearts of my family and indeed, all those who come here.

“We’re so pleased to be here, for our first official international visit together as a married couple, and we hope it will be the first of many.

“This is a very special relationship between two proud, sovereign countries. We share common values; culture, business links, family ties, and possibly a similar sense of humour.

“Our relationship is of course informed by our history, but it is also one which is now dynamic and forward looking,” he added.

"I have the greatest confidence that the friendship, collaboration and mutual understanding that our two countries have built up over the years will endure and it will grow.

"I will finish by drawing on the words of President Higgins during his extraordinarily successful visit to the UK in 2014, which we still remember with admiration. He quoted the traditional Irish saying: ‘Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine’ - “we live in each other’s shadows” - we shield each other, and rely on each other for shelter.

"That sentiment is as apt now as it was then, as we draw strength from one another as neighbours, partners, and above all friends."

Simon Coveney also addressed the crowd and joked that he had been told to avoid the topic of Brexit.

He also said that the majority of Irish people would be cheering England on in their match against Croatia tomorrow.

"I hope you make it home in time for the big game," Coveney told The Duke of Sussex.

The 300 guest list included people from the worlds of arts, sport, culture and charities. Artistic director of The Gate Selina Cartmell, director of the national gallery Seán Rainbird, enjoyed canapes on the sun drenched lawn alongside actress Caitriona Balfe, CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Activist Sinead Burke, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, former President Mary Robinson were all in attendance.

As were designer Orla Kiely, Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman, Moe Dunford, Barry Keoghan, Evanna Lynch, Lisa McGee, Young Offender actor Alex Murphy, and Breadwinner Director Nora Twomey.

Online Editors