'It's disgusting seeing house parties' - Young Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe

YOUNG Offenders star Demi Isaac Oviawe (19) has said it is "disgusting" to see young people attending packed house parties during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress, who is currently in her second year studying Radio Broadcasting at CSN college in Cork, has criticised youngsters who do not adhere to the restrictions.

"If you're my age and you're going to house parties and there's more than six people there from three other households and you're all cramped in, you don't know where they've been, you don't know if they're positive for Covid or not. I think it's disgusting," she said.

Damage

"You obviously don't value other people's health and you're only thinking about yourself and not about the damage that one night can possibly bring to other people and to society.

"It's a very selfish thing to do. I've seen a few people on social media who are doing it and I think it's a very toxic thing to do."

She also gave her reaction to the scenes in Galway on Monday night, when revellers gathered to drink around the Spanish Arch and Claddagh area.

"I think they're very, very stupid. That's the only word I can use to describe it. It's very selfish," she said.

"It's fair enough to say they're staying in student accommodation and can self-isolate if you catch it, but what about the people who aren't and are still living at home and are still passing it on to someone else?

"What if your mum was a frontline worker? It's a ripple effect - you're the pebble that hits the water, but how many ripples do you create?"

Instead of partying it up like most students during freshers' week, Demi has been in training mode.

An ambassador for the Vhi Women's Mini Marathon, she is doing 1km a day for 10 days as she does her part for the Irish Cancer Society, having lost her mum to the disease.

This year has seen the marathon go virtual, with participants being allowed to clock up the 10km from October 1 to 10.

