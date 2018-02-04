'It’s been really making me self conscious' - Brian McFadden shares dramatic photos of his hair transplant
Singer songwriter and TV presenter Brian McFadden has revealed he recently had a hair transplant to combat his thinning hairline.
Before and after pictures of the procedure were posted online by hair restoration company KSL UK.
The former Westlife star revealed he had been self-conscious about his thinning hair line over the last few years.
An old school friend, Simon Lindsay, CEO of KSL Hair UK arranged for the transplant, he said.
“The last few years my hair line has been thinning and receding due to my life style and the general stresses we go through in life,” McFadden told his Instagram followers.
“It’s been really making me self conscious and uncomfortable so I decided to do something about it.”
What a day, what a guy and what a result this will be @BrianMcFadden is a true gent and a good friend #kslukno1 #bestinthebusiness pic.twitter.com/Wvouu65Pwy— KSL UK (@KSL_UK) February 4, 2018
“I never thought the answer to my problem was the young boy who sat beside me in school!!! Simon my old school buddy is the man behind the magic. It’s such a small crazy world.”
