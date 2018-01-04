'It's been really magical' - Xposé host Karen Koster reveals she's expecting her third child

The 35-year-old presenter has two children - Finn (three) and JJ (21 months) - with her entrepreneur other half, whom she married in 2013. Koster fittingly made the announcement on air on Wednesday night's show that she is due in June.

"I’m very happy and very hormonal! It’s been a really magical Christmas thinking, Wow, we’re going to be a family of five," she said. "The pregnancy has been more of a challenge this time though, probably with being older and having two kids already to run around after." The TV3 star, who has been with the show since its inception 10 years ago, said she's blessed with good pregnancies and said she is "more relaxed" this time around and won't be finding out the sex of the baby beforehand.

Karen Koster pictured with her children Finn and JJ at the opening night of The Helix Pantomime, Beauty and the Beast. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

"I haven’t really had any morning sickness this time, just a few days here and there. I’ve been craving Orange Juice (which I had on my first two) and a bit of a strange one… salt and vinegar crisps," she said. "I found out with Finn and JJ, so I just decided I’d like the surprise this time. I guess I’m more relaxed about the whole thing."

She recently wrapped filming her first documentary for the network called Mammy Guilt, focusing on working mothers, and discovered she was expecting early into filming. "I think it definitely changed my approach. I was more emotional, more empathetic and I feel the Mums really opened up to me. I think being pregnant makes you more aware of people’s circumstances in general. I tend to wear my heart on my sleeve, so I found myself welling up as they shared their stories", she explained.

Karen Koster and John McGuire

Karen Koster at Ladies Day at the RDS Horseshow in Ballsbridge. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Online Editors