'It's been really magical' - Xposé host Karen Koster reveals she's expecting her third child
Xposé host Karen Koster has revealed she's expecting her third child with husband John McGuire.
The 35-year-old presenter has two children - Finn (three) and JJ (21 months) - with her entrepreneur other half, whom she married in 2013. Koster fittingly made the announcement on air on Wednesday night's show that she is due in June.
"I’m very happy and very hormonal! It’s been a really magical Christmas thinking, Wow, we’re going to be a family of five," she said. "The pregnancy has been more of a challenge this time though, probably with being older and having two kids already to run around after."
The TV3 star, who has been with the show since its inception 10 years ago, said she's blessed with good pregnancies and said she is "more relaxed" this time around and won't be finding out the sex of the baby beforehand.
"I haven’t really had any morning sickness this time, just a few days here and there. I’ve been craving Orange Juice (which I had on my first two) and a bit of a strange one… salt and vinegar crisps," she said.
"I found out with Finn and JJ, so I just decided I’d like the surprise this time. I guess I’m more relaxed about the whole thing."
She recently wrapped filming her first documentary for the network called Mammy Guilt, focusing on working mothers, and discovered she was expecting early into filming.
"I think it definitely changed my approach. I was more emotional, more empathetic and I feel the Mums really opened up to me. I think being pregnant makes you more aware of people’s circumstances in general. I tend to wear my heart on my sleeve, so I found myself welling up as they shared their stories", she explained.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Karen Koster: 'We all agonise about the choices we make and we all worry that we're messing our kids up'
- Karen Koster has a 'boozy lunch' with hubby John Maguire for wedding anniversary
- Former Xpose host Peter O'Riordan reveals wife Stephanie's diagnosis with 'debilitating' neurological disease
- Thalia Heffernan and Ryan McShane's romance defies reality TV curse
- Victoria Beckham enjoys whirlwind visit to Dublin - and she is every bit as iconic as you think