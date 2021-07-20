‘It’s been a rollercoaster but I’m besotted with him’- Lottie Ryan shares first photo of baby Wolf

Lottie Ryan has appealed to the public to donate to the Rotunda Hospital as she shared the first photo of her newborn baby.

Five-week-old Wolf is Lottie and her husband Fabio Aprile’s first child.

The 2FM presenter took to her Instagram story today to thank everyone for their well-wishes and to give a big shoutout to the Rotunda Hospital, who she said she is “indebted” to.

"I just wanted to pop on quickly because I literally haven’t been on in weeks and weeks, because to be honest, I’ve just been living in my fabulous bubble of love with my little family and my little man who I am completely besotted with,” she said to her 76k followers.

"I wanted to come on and say a very quick thank you to everybody who has been sending me the nicest messages,” she added.







"I am doing really well, it’s been a rollercoaster but I am beyond in love with Wolf and he’s doing amazingly well.”

Lottie then shared a text number where her followers could donate €4 to the Rotunda hospital.

“I wanted to say a massive, massive thank you to the Rotunda because I have needed them so badly over the last while and after everything I’ve been through with Wolf coming much sooner than we expected,” he said.

"The Rotunda has been insanely incredible, the NICU is filled with angels. The nurses and doctors that working in there are so incredible. They are wonderful wonderful human beings and the work they do is phenomenal.

“If you ever feel like donating to help out because you never know when you are going to need these people, they are just amazing.

“Not just the NICU, the ladies in A&E and the porters, the security guards, the people on the ward, absolutely every person in there I just feel eternally grateful to, I am indebted to them and I feel it is important to acknowledge them and say ‘Help them out if you can’.”

The RTÉ presenter then shared a cute snap of her and her baby Wolf, sharing his adorable face for the first time with her followers.